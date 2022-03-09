 Minister responsible for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster highlights the strides made by Vincentian Women

Minister responsible for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster, has highlighted the strides made by Vincentian Women over the years, in various fields of endeavor.

He was addressing a special event put on by the Ministry of National Mobilisation in Kingstown yesterday, to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The event, which included an exhibition by Female entrepreneurs, was held to celebrate the role of Women in Culture, the Arts and Business.

Minister Brewster noted that Women have been taking leading roles in national development.

International Women’s Day was observed with the theme: Gender Equality Today, for a Sustainable Tomorrow

