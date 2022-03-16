West Indies and England close day 2 of Test series

The highlights of yesterday’s second day of the 1st Test between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda were two key partnerships.

England carried on from their overnight 268-6 to 311 after recovering from 48-4 before lunch on Tuesday’s first day of the 5-day match. Their 1st Innings was built on Jonny Bairstow‘s 140. He was the last man out, caught by Jason Holder off fast bowler, Alzari Joseph. Ben Foakes made 42 after sharing in a fifth wicket partnership with Bairstow, who also put on 99 for the sixth wicket with him, after which Chris Woakes stayed with Bairstow to share a seventh wicket stand of 71.

It was a good day for the West Indies fast bowlers. Jayden Seales was the best with 4-79. Kemar Roach took 2-86, Jason Holder had 2-24 and Alzarri Joseph finished with 2-70.

Then openers, captain, Kraigg Brathwaite (55) and John Campbell (35) gave the West Indies a good start of 83, at a run a ball, after which they quickly lost Shamarh Brooks for 18 and Jermain Blackwood for 11 to be 127-4 by tea, before Nkrumah Bonner (34 not out) and Jason Holder (43 not out) stayed together to put on an unbeaten 75-run 5th wicket stand that took the West Indies to 202-4 by the close of the day’s play which had several interruptions for light, brief showers.

The wickets for England were shared between fast bowler, Chris Woakes (1-54), Craig Overton (1-58), Mark Wood (1-24) and medium pacer, Ben Stokes (1-20)

