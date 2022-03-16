Manchester City advances into the quarte finals of the Champions League

English Premier League Club, Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite being held to a goalless draw at home by Sporting Lisbon of Portugal yesterday.

It is the fifth successive season that Manchester City have reached the quarter-finals, while their Manager, Pep Guardiola has managed a team to this stage for a record-equalling 12th time.

Manchester City’s stunning 5-0 win in last month’s first leg in Lisbon had already effectively settled the tie, and it was clear from the outset yesterday that the Sporting Lisbon did not entertain any hope of an unlikely comeback.

Sporting Lisbon packed their defence, perhaps wary of suffering another damaging defeat, which left Manchester City in total control of possession but struggling to carve out meaningful chances.

