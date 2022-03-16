Day 3 of the Test Series between West Indies and England closes

Middle Order batsman, Nkrumah Bonner was outstanding for the West Indies yesterday, the third of the 1st Test against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda as he led his team’s batting with 123 to enable West Indies reach 311 in their 1st Innings and take a 62-run lead on first innings over England. Bonner’s innings was one of patience and resilience.

As the West Indies continued from their overnight 202-4 at Wednesday’s close of play on the second day of the 5-day match, Bonner, 34 not out then, was the glue that kept the West Indies innings together. He was the main contributor in four crucial partnerships.

With Jason Holder who made 45, Bonner scored 33 in a fifth wicket stand of 79. Wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva (32) provided support in the sixth wicket stand of 73. Bonner’s contribution was 36. Fast bowler, Kemar Roach (15) then stayed with Bonner to put on 43 runs in an eight wicket stand. Bonner scored 29 in that partnership. Then he and left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul added 46 for the 9th wicket, with Bonner contributing 21.

By the close of play yesterday, the West Indies last wicket pair were still batting. Permaul was on 26 and fast bowler, Jayden Seales was yet to score.

England’s most successful bowlers were fast bowler, Craig Overton (2-85) and medium pacer, Ben Stokes (2-42). Fast bowler, Chris Woakes took 1-88, fast bowler, Mark Wood had 1-45, left-arm, leg-spinner, Jack Leach captured 1-79, and off-spinner, Dan Lawrence finished with 1 wicket for no run off 2 overs.

So, at the close of play yesterday, the third day of the 1st Test match, England made 311 and the West Indies were 373-9 in reply and held a lead of 62 runs on first innings over England.

