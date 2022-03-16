The Government commits to advancing the interest of consumers locally

Vincentians have been assured that the Government is committed to advancing the interest of consumers, through legislative changes.

This assurance came from Minister responsible for Consumer Affairs, Frederick Stevenson, as he delivered a message to mark World Consumer Rights Day.

The day was observed yesterday Tuesday March 15th with the theme: Fair Digital Finance. It was dedicated to highlighting the power of consumers and their rights to a fair, safe and sustainable marketplace for everyone.

In his address, Minister responsible for Consumer Affairs, Frederick Stephenson said the Government is mindful of the concerns of consumers here in SVG.

Minister Stephenson said his Ministry will continue to work towards the proclamation of the Consumer Protection Act.

