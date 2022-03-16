The Government receives commendation from the Caribbean Development Bank

The Caribbean Development Bank has commended the Government for its role in the transformation of the Education Sector here in SVG.

The commendation came from Vice President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Isaac Solomon, during his address at the launch of the School Improvement Project yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted some of the advancements in Education over the years.

The Schools Improvement Project is being implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank.

It aims to achieve infrastructural improvement and institutional strengthening of nine schools nationwide.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

