England dominates Day 1 the second Test between West Indies

England dominated the first day of the 2nd Test against the West Indies finishing the day’s play on 244-3 at 2.71 runs per over at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados yesterday.

After England won the toss and batted first, fast bowler, Jayden Seales had opening batsman, Zak Crawley caught without scoring by wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva off the first ball of the day’s fourth over, and England were 1-4.

It was the only the wicket that England lost during the morning session as captain, Joe Root and Alex Lees, who made 30, put on 75 runs for the second wicket. At lunch England were 47-1. They lost their second wicket with the score on 80 when Lees was lbw to left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul.

After that, Root and Dan Lawrence shared a third wicket stand of 164 runs before Lawrence, on 91, was caught by West Indies captain, Kraigg Brathwaite off fast bowler, Jason Holder just before the close of play. Root remained unbeaten on 119.

Fast bowler, Jayden Seales (1-30), left-arm,leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul (1-61) and fast bowler, Jason Holde (1-52) were the successful bowlers for the West Indies on yesterday’s first day of the 2nd Test.

Play is scheduled to resume at ten o’clock this morning, and at 244-3, England have every reason to be confident of setting the West Indies a big total.

The 1st Test of the 3-match series was drawn in Antigua and Barbuda last week.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

