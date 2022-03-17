The Richmond Vale Academy to implement new program

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is preparing to embark on a new program which will see the establishment of an additional one hundred backyard gardens or ecological farms across the country.

Director of the RVA, Stina Herberg told NBC News that over the years the Academy has trained hundreds of persons to assist them in starting backyard gardens and interest in this venture continues to grow nation-wide.

Miss Herberg said the RVA has just concluded negotiations with the Inter-American Foundation, to establish another 100 ecological gardens from the leeward side of the country right up to Kingstown.

