Local Fishers have already received more than one million dollars from Rainforest Seafoods, after just a few weeks of operation.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said in a post on his Facebook Page that over seventy Processors are employed with the company although it is not yet up to full speed.

Minister Gonsalves encouraged local fishers and Investors to take advantage of the rapid expansion in the market for seafood.

He disclosed that attractive concessions are available for Investors, indicating that the Minster responsible for Fisheries Saboto Caesar has crafted an innovative programme with KCCU LTD to finance boats and upgrades.

Minister Caesar is also helping to provide materials (wire and buoys for fish pots, technology and engines) to Fisherfolk.

Meanwhile, Minister Gonsalves says a local private investor has made a multimillion dollar commitment to the Blue Economy by acquiring two boats and starting the construction of 250 lobster pots to take advantage of the demand created by Rainforest Seafoods.

Seafood processors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will buy over $20 million worth of seafood from local fishers this year.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

