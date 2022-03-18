Barcelona beats Galatasaray 2-1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his seventh goal in as many matches to help Spanish Club, Barcelona beat Galatasaray of Turkey 2-1 in the Europa League in Istanbul, Turkey yesterday.

Aubameyang converted the winner to complete an impressive comeback after Galatasaray had taken the lead.

With the tie poised 0-0 after the first leg, defender Marcao gave Galatasaraythe lead before Pedri equalised.

Aubameyang’s 49th minute winner sent Barcelona into today’s quarter-final draw.

Barcelona ran down the clock, infuriating the home crowd who started throwing bottles and plastic cups onto the field forcing the referee stopped the game for a few minutes while the Galatasaray players tried to calm things down.

Barcelona qualified for the Europa League after finishing third during the group stage of the Champions League, behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.

