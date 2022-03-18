West Indies women beats Bangladesh women

Bangladesh Women fell agonizingly short of one of the biggest shocks in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup history against West Indies, who won a thrilling, low-scoring match by 4 runs at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand today.

In a game in which 17 wickets fell to spin, before Shemaine Campbelle (53 not out) added 32 with Afy Fletcher and put on 36 with Karishma Rambarack to take West Indies Women to 140-9 off 50 overs after they were in shambles on 7-70 off 35.3 overs. Bangladesh Women won the toss and put in West Indies Women to bat first.

In their turn, Bangladesh were 60-5 and 85-7, but Salma Khatun, with 23, and Nahida Akter took it to the stage where they needed 8 runs off the last over.

Number 11, Farina Trisna was bowled by West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor, leaving Akter stranded on 25 not out.

Off-spinner Taylor ended with 3-29, identical figures to leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, while player of the match Hayley Matthews claimed 4-15.

There was a concerning moment when West Indies fast bowler, Shamilia Connell collapsed in the 47th over of the Bangladesh innings.

Connell received treatment and left the field in a medical vehicle but was then able to move herself to an ambulance.

It was a heart-breaking near-miss for Bangladesh, who had already beaten Pakistan in what is their first appearance at an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. They stay seventh in the table.

West Indies go third with six points and, depending on other results, may only need to beat Pakistan on Monday to reach the semi-finals.

The final scores: West Indies Women 140-9 off 50 overs, Bangladesh Women 136 off 49.3 overs.

Today’s match will be between Australia Women and India Women at 9.00 p. m local time.

