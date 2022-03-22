Increased oil prices on the international market creates a cause for concern here in SVG

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceasar is concerned about the increase oil prices on the international market and its possible consequences for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Caesar said on Radio last night that local Traffickers are already being impacted by the price increase, as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said the Government will continue to monitor the situation closely, as he provided an update on a meeting with some traffickers recently.

Minister Caesar says he also met with Farmers to discuss the increase in the price of fertilizer.

