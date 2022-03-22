Today marks World Water Day

Minister responsible for the Environment, St. Clair Prince has highlighted the importance of water conservation, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community in observing World Water Day today.

The day is being observed with the theme “Groundwater, making the invisible visible”, to focus on the plight of billions of people lacking access to safe drinking water

In an address to mark the day, Minister Prince stressed the need for the proper management and the responsible use of water resources.

Minister Prince says the Central Water and Sewerage Authority will be placing greater emphasis on ground water production.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Central Water and Sewerage Girlyn Miguel says extreme weather events caused by climate change are likely to affect the availability of ground water.

