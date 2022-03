As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the Windward Islands Farmers Association (WINFA) has reiterated the importance of boosting local food production, in the event of shortages in some commodities.

Acting Co-ordinator of WINFA, Lassel Black Walker said more young people are also needed in Agriculture as global food prices continue to rise.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print