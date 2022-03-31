BRAGSA to continue road repairs as resources become available

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said the Buildings Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) will continue to repair roads across the country as the resources become available.

He gave this assurance, as he responded to a question during last week’s sitting of Parliament, from Parliamentary Representative for East Kingstown Fitzgerald Bramble.

Minister Daniel commended BRAGSA for continuing to do a good job in repairing roads with limited resources.

Minister Daniel said one of the main ingredients needed for the fixing of roads has to be obtained from a quarry.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Housing is moving forward with Government’s Housing Programme, in collaboration with the Buildings Roads and General Services Authority BRAGSA.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday.

The Prime Minister said although significant work has been done, he is hoping that the work will be ramped up very soon.

