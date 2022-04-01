Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) urged to capture data on marine resources in the territorial waters of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism Member States

A strong appeal has been made for the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, to provide support in the capturing of data on marine resources in the territorial waters of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism Member States

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar made the appeal, in his capacity as Chairman of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism {CRFM}

In his address at the 37th Regional Conference of the FAO, currently taking place in Quito, Ecuador, Minister Caesar said the Member States are in need of International Technical support.

The Food and Agricultural Organization Regional Conference is a meeting of all Ministers of Agriculture and Food Production in Latin America and the Caribbean.

