Last Saturday April 9th, 2022 marked the 1st anniversary of the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, for many Vincentians, the eruption marked a traumatic period in their lives, as it caused them to be displaced.

We hear more in today’s Special Report.

