SVG Women dominated their CONCACAF FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group E match against BVI

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women dominated their CONCACAF FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group E match against the British Virgin Islands Women with a 5-1 victory at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday afternoon.

In front of a fair crowd of local supporters, St Vincent and the Grenadines Women scored as early as the 7th minute through mid-fielder, Annesta Richards. By the end of the first half, St Vincent and the Grenadines had a 3-0 advantage, thanks to other goals by striker, Areka Hooper in the 14th minute, Kristiane Wyllie in the 33rd minute.

The British Virgin Islands Women benefitted from an own goal converted in the 61st minute by Vincentian mid-fielder, Kristiane Wyllie, but she more than made amends for that error when she scored for her team twice after that, in the 66th minute as well as in the 3rd minute of stoppage time.

So, on home soil, St Vincent and the Grenadines Women came away with a 5-1 victory against the British Virgin Islands Women.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women will play the last match against Honduras Women in Honduras next Tuesday.

Yesterday also, Dominica Women outplayed the Turks and Caicos Islands Women 8-1 in Group F at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Antigua and Barbuda Women gained a 1-0 victory over Anguilla Women in Group A at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. The Cayman Islands Women beat Grenada Women 2-0 in Group C at the Kirani James Stadium, St George’s, Grenada. Curacao Women defeated the US Virgin Islands Women 1-0 in Group B at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex in the US Virgin Islands, and Belize Women and Aruba Women played to a 1-1 draw in Group D at the BFF Stadium in Belize.

