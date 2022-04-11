The Kingstown Baptist Church held a thanksgiving service yesterday to observe Volcano Awareness Month

A Service of Thanksgiving was held at the Kingstown Baptist Church yesterday, as part of activities to observe Volcano Awareness Month

Several Government Officials and representatives of State Agencies attended the Service, including Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

In his address, Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed thanks to everyone who played a major role in the recovery effort, following the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Regional Governments that provided support to this country.

