Union Island and Mayreau officially open their Smart Hospitals

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony this morning to officially open the Smart Hospital in Union Island and Mayreau.

Health Planner David Latchman provided a background of the Union Island facility, which is named after a medical professional Celina Clouden,

Mr. Latchman also provided an update on the Mayreau Health Facility.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince said the Union Island Hospital will be pivotal in the delivery of healthcare services on the island.

And, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is urging Vincentian to continue to adhere to the Covid 19 Protocols and to get vaccinated, despite the decrease in the number of COVID-19 infections here.

He was delivering the feature address at today’s opening of the Union Island Smart Hospital.

Other addresses came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights; representatives of the Pan American Health Organization and FCOD, the organization which funded the Smart Hospital Project.

