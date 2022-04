As the Easter Holiday weekend approaches, Vincentians are being reminded that the Covid 19 Pandemic is still ongoing.

The reminder has come from Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who has advised that persons should continue to maintain their vigilance.

Lesley De Bique tells us more in today’s Covid-19 Update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print