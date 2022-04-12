The WPP is preparing to hold a Scoliosis Medical Mission here in SVG

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is currently preparing to hold a Scoliosis Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from April 23rd to 30th.

Sigmund Wiggins – SVG Program Director for the WPP told NBC News, the organization is pleased to be able to return to some form of normalcy, following the disruptions caused by the COVID19 pandemic.

Mr. Wiggins said the team will begin its work on April 24th and they are expected to conduct about eight surgeries.

He said they are currently finalizing the list of patients from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean islands who will be seen as part of the Scoliosis Mission.

Mr. Wiggins said the WPP currently has a backlog of patients for the Scoliosis Mission and this comes as a result of the pause in missions which was brought on by the COVID19 Pandemic.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

