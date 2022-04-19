UNESCO to fund a multi million dollar project here in SVG

Persons involved in the Creative and Cultural Industries are in line to benefit from a multi-million project, funded by UNESCO – the United Nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

UNESCO says the Caribbean Cultural Sector has received “significant funding from the European Union for the project that will benefit fifteen CARICOM countries.

Support has also come from the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States, under the 11th EDF Culture Program, as Creatives seek to recover from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

UNESCO has collaborated with the CARICOM Secretariat and the University of the West Indies to implement the project, “Creative Caribbean – An Ecosystem of ‘Play’ for Growth and Development”, to the tune of three million Euros.

The three-year project aims to develop a robust creative economy in the region by strengthening the enabling environment and providing grant support for industry and training initiatives.

UNESCO said the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) targeted for grant support include Music, Fashion, Festivals, Film, Animation and New Media, Visual and Performing Arts, among other areas of entertainment.”

The project will provide grants to creative and cultural practitioners to grow more globally competitive businesses and enhance their professional development.

Artistes and Cultural entrepreneurs from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago are eligible to apply for grant support under this landmark project.

UNESCO says the virtual launch of the project is set for Thursday April 21st.

