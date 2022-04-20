Inter Milan beats AC Milan

Inter Milan beat city rivals, AC Milan 3-0 yesterday to reach the Italian Coppa Italia final after Lautaro Martinez scored a first-half double on his return to the team.

After the first leg of the semi-final ended goalless, Martinez scored after four minutes when he turned in Matteo Darmian’s cross at the near post.

AC Milan were twice denied by goalkeeper, Samir Handanovic before striker Martinez slotted in a second goal.

Substitute, Robin Gosens sealed the win for Inter Milan as Juventus or Fiorentina await.

Juventus, 1-0 up in the tie will host Fiorentina in their semi-final return leg today.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

