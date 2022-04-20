Results of Tuesday’s NBA play off games

New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 125-114 to level their NBA play-off series at 1-1 in Arizona last night.

Brandon Ingram registered 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as New Orleans Pelicans overpowered last year’s runners-up.

Booker scored 16 points in the first quarter for Phoenix Suns, but left the court with a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter after jumping to contest a shot. He returned at the start of the fourth quarter, but did not resume playing. Up to then he had scored 31 points

The third game of the best-of-seven Western Conference series will take place on Friday in New Orleans.

The 25-year-old Booker missed seven games earlier this season with a left hamstring problem and will be assessed further.

In Tuesday’s other play-offs, Miami Heat took a 2-0 lead over Atlanta Hawks with a 115-105 win.

Jimmy Butler scored 45 points, a career play-off high, to help Miami Heat to victory.

And Memphis Grizzlies registered a dominant 124-96 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to level the series 1-1.

Ja Morant had 23 points and 10 assists, while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 points each, for Memphis Grizzlies. Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves with 20 points.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

