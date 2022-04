MRS DOLLY ISABELL THOMAS also known as MOM of Mt Coke, St. Vincent (and Croydon, United Kingdom); died on Friday 15th April. The funeral takes place on Monday April 25th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Argyle at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Roman Catholic Cemetery Argyle.

