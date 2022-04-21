Real Madrid beats Osasuna 3-1

Real Madrid need just four points to secure a 35th Spanish La Liga title after an eventful 3-1 victory over Osasuna at Osasuna yesterday. Victory was achieved despite Karim Benzema missing two penalties inside 10 second-half minutes.

David Alaba gave Real Madrid the lead before Ante Budimir hit back for Osasuna.

Marco Asensio put Real Madrid back in front on the stroke of half-time.

Benzema then saw two spot-kicks saved by goalkeeper, Sergio Herrera, before Lucas Vazquez secured the win in stoppage time.

Osasuna played with great intensity throughout but found themselves behind after 12 minutes when Benzema fed Alaba, whose first effort was blocked by Herrera in goal, but he was alert enough to dispatch the rebound.

Two minutes later Asasuna were level when Chimy Avila’s cross was converted at the back post by Budimir.

With half-time looming, Asensio combined with Eduardo Camavinga before steaming into the box and poking home the rebound after goalkeeper, Herrera parried Dani Ceballos’ shot.

Real Madrid squandered two chances to make sure of the win inside 10 crazy minutes. First, Chimy handled in the area but Benzema was outwitted by Herrera, who saved to his right.

Soon after, a collision between Nacho Vidal and Rodrygo brought about a second penalty, but again Herrera won the psychological battle to deny Benzema a 40th goal in 40 games this season.

After firing wide himself in the final minutes, substitute Vinicius Junior passed for Vazquez to score Real Madrid’s third goal.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

