St.Vincent and the Grenadines reaches a total of 48 active Covid-19 cases

There are now 48 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says two new cases were recorded on Thursday from 8 PCR samples, and 9 new cases were recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

One unvaccinated person is hospitalized with Covid 19, and one recovery was noted over the reporting period.

8,394 cases of Covid 19 and 8,240 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

70,032 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,167 have received their first dose; 30,306 have received their second dose and 3,559 have received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

