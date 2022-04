Medical Officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan is encouraging Vincentians to get a booster shot for Covid 19.

Dr. Duncan made the appeal, as he responded to a question about whether or not a person is considered fully vaccinated without a booster shot.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Covid 19 Update.

COVID 19 UPDATE 512

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print