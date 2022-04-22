The National Lotteries Authority Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship begins tomorrow

Sixteen teams will compete in two Groups of eight each in this year’s National Lotteries Authority Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship from tomorrow.

In Group A are Guardian General Saints, Victors 1, Strike Eagles, Flow Rivals, Keegan’s Bequia XI, Victors 2, Smashers and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Group B comprises Flow Radcliffe, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 1, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2, Carlos James MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars, Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward, Carlos Veira Rivals, Dominic Sutherland Lloyd Lewis XI and Memorial Funeral Home Cricket Team.

Tomorrow’s matches will be between Guardian General Saints and St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College at the Main Arnos Vale Sports Complex; and Carlos James MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars against Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward at Arnos Vale (2).

Both matches are scheduled for 2.00 p. m.

