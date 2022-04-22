Royal Highnesses, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will arrive in SVG tomorrow

Final arrangements are being put in place here, to welcome their Royal Highnesses, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who are scheduled to arrive in St. and the Grenadines tomorrow.

The visit is being made as part of the programme of activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee year of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

While here, The Earl and Countess will meet communities, local entrepreneurs and craftspeople, and young people, in celebration of the culture, future and vibrancy of the islands.

The Earl of Wessex will meet athletes in training for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham this summer.

Meanwhile, The Countess will speak to women in leadership roles about the community’s response to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano. Their Royal Highnesses will also congratulate those who have recently completed their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also expected to visit St. Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda. Their visit to this part of the region runs from today Friday 22nd to Thursday 28th April 2022.

