Minister Camillo Gonsalves highlights his busy week and his discussions with the World Bank

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves has been involved in more than 30 meetings with officials from various international organisations, during overseas engagements over the last week and a half.

Speaking at today’s News Conference, Minister Gonsalves outlined the issues dealt with during meetings with officials of the World Bank.

Minister Gonsalves said the main issue for discussion with the World Bank was the Acute Referral Hospital, to be constructed at Arnos Vale

Today’s News Conference also heard presentations from Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar and Minister of National Mobilisation and Social Development, Dr. Orando Brewster.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

