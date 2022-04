Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Venezuela for the  comprehensive package of support, to assist with the recovery from April 2021 volcanic eruption and other challenges.

Speaking during a News Conference this morning, the Prime Minister explained why St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received 100-percent relief on its Petro Caribe debt at this time.

