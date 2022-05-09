A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed for a National Fleet Expansion Program

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed here this morning for a National Fleet Expansion Program

The document was signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries Nerissa Gittens Mc Millan and Cynthia Hope Browne from the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union.

Mrs. Hope Browne says she is hopeful that this signing will be the commencement of fruitful partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture and KCCU.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says his ministry is pleased to partner with KCCU in this important project.

