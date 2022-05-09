NBC’s Special Report for May 9th 2022

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) said while there have been some minor hiccups, the registration for their newly launched Electronic Billing service has been going very well.

Manager of Customer Services at VINLEC, Stanley Harris said some people who already signed up received their regular bill and their Electronic Bill for the month of April but from the end of this month these customers will only be receiving their E-Bills.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

