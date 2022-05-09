Minister Frederick Stephenson to participate in a developmental forum for youths in the Caribbean and Africa

Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Frederick Stephenson will this week participate in a developmental forum for youths in the Caribbean and Africa.

The program dubbed A Caribbean – African Dialogue “Investing in young people’s health and futures: ensuring equitable access to reproductive health information and services” will be held in Barbados on May 10th and 11th.

The program is being organized by the Global Parliamentary Alliance for Health, Rights and Development and The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) formerly the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, which is a U.N agency aimed at improving reproductive and maternal health worldwide.

The two-day program will discuss the progress and challenges on young people’s sexual and reproductive rights and the GPA and UNFPA will convene Members of Parliament from Caribbean and African countries for a Caribbean – African Dialogue.

Members of Parliament coming from other regions will also join the event.

It will be a unique opportunity to inspire action, and to mobilize the political will and coordination that is urgently needed to ensure equitable access to reproductive health information and services especially to adolescent girls.

The expected outcome of the program is that Minister Stephenson and other participants will gain an understanding of the transformational impact of Family Planning on national health outcomes and the important role that UNFPA Supplies Partnership plays in the process.

After the Dialogue, the Members of Parliament will be equipped with new insights regarding how to tackle the issue of teenage pregnancy and youth empowerment in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

