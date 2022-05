The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is concerned with the continued increase in the number of Positive COVID19 cases.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Simone Keizer Beache said the latest update shows that there are currently sixty-nine active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Here’s more in today’s COVID-19 update.

