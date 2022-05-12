NBC’s Special Report for May 12th 2022

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is appealing to Vincentians at home and abroad to support the nation’s Calypsonians with their contributions for Vincy Mas 2022.

This appeal has come from President of the SVG Calypsonians Association, Earl Caba Bennett during the Talk Yuh Talk program aired on NBC Radio earlier this week.

Mr. Bennett said Calypsonians have been working very hard preparing their music for this season despite the various challenges and he is hoping that they can receive maximum support from the public this year.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

