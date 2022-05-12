A public consultation on the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH) will be held on May 19th 2022

There will be a public consultation on the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH) for residents of Pole Yard, Arnos Vale and surrounding areas on Thursday May 19th at 5:00pm at the E.T Joshua Tarmac

The aim of the consultation is to provide information to key stakeholders, improve awareness and generate feedback on the construction of the new hospital.

This public consultation will be addressed by Officials in the Ministries of Health, Wellness and the Environment and Economic Planning, the project engineer and members of the safeguard team.

