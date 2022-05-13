Income support for farmers and fishers continues today

Payment of Income Support to Farmers and Fishers is continuing today in the Red, Orange and Yellow Zones.

The Ministry of Agriculture says Farmers and Fishers will receive payment as part of the Farmer/ Fisher Income Support Programme at several locations today.

Farmers and Fishers from Fancy to Mt. Grenan are receiving payment at the Georgetown Police Station, while payments are being made at the Rose Bank Evangelical Church, for Farmers from Richmond to Belle Isle.

The Ministry says this payment for persons who have not yet collected monies.

Farmers and Fishers are asked to bring along their Farmers Identification Card and National Identification Card in order to collect payments and wearing of mask is required.

