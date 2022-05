The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is moving ahead with the Richmond Quarry Project.

Providing an update on the project, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the quarry is critical for the development of the construction industry here.

The Richmond Quarry Project is being undertaken by St. Lucian Company, Rayneau Construction.

