PM Gonsalves to meet with Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson-Smith

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to meet today with the Jamaica Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson-Smith, who was scheduled to arrive in the state yesterday.

The Jamaica Government has announced the candidature of Mrs. Johnson-Smith for the post of Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

Speaking during the Issue At Hand programme on WE FM on Sunday, the Prime Minister noted that Caricom is divided on the issue

A decision on the appointment of a Secretary-General is to be made during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, to take place from 20th to 25th June 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

