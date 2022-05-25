117 Active cases of Covid-19 now in SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 117 active cases of Covid 19 here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says there were no new cases recorded on Tuesday from 6 PCR samples, but 16 new cases were recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

Seven persons are currently hospitalized with the virus: five are unvaccinated, one is fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

22 recoveries were noted on Tuesday

8,657 cases of Covid 19 and 8,434 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

70,872 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,514 persons have received their first dose; 30,610 have received their second dose and 3,748 have received boosters.

