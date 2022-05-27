Boston Celtics defeats Miami Heat

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points as Boston Celtics recovered from a poor first half to win 93-80 at Miami Heat last night and move within one win of the NBA Finals.

After trailing 42-37 at half-time, Boston Celtics took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Jayson Tatum added 22 points and 12 rebounds for Boston Celtics, who are aiming to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Bam Adebayo produced 18 points and 10 rebounds for Miami Heat, who lost at home for the second time in the series after going 6-0 in Miami during the opening two rounds of the play-offs.

Boston Celtics took charge in the third quarter, outscoring Miami Heat 32-16, and they opened their first double-digit lead on a Brown turnaround jumper with eight seconds remaining in the quarter to lead 69-58.

Then in the fourth quarter, Brown hit consecutive three-pointers to cap a 24-2 run and give Boston Celtics an 83-60 lead.

Boston Celtics will host game six of the best-of-seven series tomorrow.

Golden State Warriors will host Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference play-offs tonight. They are leading 3-1 and know that victory will see them reach the Finals for the first time in three years.

