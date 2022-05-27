Roma wins their first major European trophy

Roma won their first major European trophy by beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana yesterday.

Nicolo Zaniolo chested down Gianluca Mancini’s lofted pass before beating goalkeeper, Justin Bijlow with a clever flick.

Roman’s Manager, Jose Mourinho, who has won the Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Cup, is the first manager to win all of UEFA’s major European trophies.

The win continued Mourinho’s perfect record in European finals, having now achieved five wins in five finals.

