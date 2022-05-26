Minister Saboto Caesar expressed confidence that the CARICOM region can reduce its food import bill by 25 percent by 2025

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has expressed confidence that the CARICOM region can reduce its food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

Minister Caesar recently led a 14-member delegation to a 3-day regional Agriculture Investment Conference in Guyana.

The Vincentian delegation was able to discuss a wide range of issues relating to the agriculture sector with their regional counterparts.

Minister Caesar told the Agency for Public Information that the Conference allowed CARICOM stakeholders to discuss the establishment of a framework, allowing the various members of CARICOM to decide which country would produce specific commodities, and to examine strategies which would lead to the reduction of costly animal feeds.

He said the conference also gave stakeholders an opportunity to seek avenues for investment which are mutually beneficial.

