SVG Indian Heritage Foundation to introduce a special feature to commemorate Indian Arrival Day

A special feature is being introduced by the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation this year, to commemorate Indian Arrival Day, which will be observed on Wednesday June 1st.

The Foundation says it will be presenting the second series of interviews with Indian Elders, as part of this year’s celebrations.

The persons to be featured are: Egbert Thomas of Calder; Bertram Lewis of Villa; Eleise Morgan-Rodney of Salt Pond, Brighton; Dennis Deane of Akers; Avil Bullock of Calder; Neta Lewis of Rose Bank; Edward “Karal” Williams of Kent U.K. and Teroy Thomas of High Wycombe, Bucks, U.K..

The interviews will be released over the next three weeks.

Meanwhile the Foundation says it will also host the re-enactment of the arrival of Indians on Wednesday June 1st, which marks the 161st anniversary of the arrival of 2,474 Indians from India to SVG during the years 1861 to 1880.

The re-enactment has not been staged for the past two years, due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

