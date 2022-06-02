The re-enactment of the arrival of Indians in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was hosted here yesterday by the Indian Heritage Foundation, to commemorate Indian Arrival Day.

Indian Arrival Day marks the 161st anniversary of the arrival of 2,474 Indians from India to St Vincent and the Grenadines during the years 1861 to 1880. The re-enactment exercise was held at Indian Bay.

Parliamentary Representative for South Windward and Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Frederick Stephenson delivered remarks at the event, on behalf of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

Minister Stephenson noted that persons of Indian descent have played a significant role in the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Parliamentary Representative for South Windward and Minister of the Public Service Consumer Affairs and Sports, Frederick Stephenson

Meanwhile Parliamentary Representative for East Kingstown Fitzgerald Bramble, spoke on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday

Mr. Bramble congratulated the Indian Heritage Foundation on its hosting of the re-enactment exercise and highlighted the significance of the event.

