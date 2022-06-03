Local fishermen to benefit from a training session next week

Fishermen and persons involved in maritime activities in Clare Valley and surrounding areas will be learning more about GMDSS VHF Radio next week.

They will be attending training sessions hosted by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

The NTRC says the training session will inform fishermen and other persons about the GMDSS VHF network, which was implemented by the NTRC to facilitate emergency and non-emergency communications at sea. Additionally, attendees will be trained on the use of the GMDSS VHF radios.

This Training Session is scheduled to take place on Thursday June 9, from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at the Clare Valley Government School.

At the end of the training session the NTRC will raffle a portable GMDSS VHF radio valued at $800.

The NTRC says the raffle is free and will be open to all participants attending the training session.

