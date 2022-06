MR WINFIELD MC-LENNON ALEXANDER better known as BIG PAPA formerly of South Wood and Glen died in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday April 20th at the age of 55. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 11th at the Community Fellowship Centre Church, Turks and Caicos. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on YouTube.

